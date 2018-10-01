Delamo loses defamation claim
PEOPLE’s National Movement (PNM) councillor Franz “Delamo” Lambkin today lost his defamation claim against a furniture store.
Lambkin took Fen Mohammed Stores Ltd to court claiming he was defamed by the store, which placed a newspaper advertisement in April 2014, claiming he owed payments on items he took on hire purchase.
Justice Frank Seepersad presided over the trial.
Lambkin was ordered to pay the store’s legal bill of $14,000, but not the money owed since the time for the store to file a counter-claim has already expired.
Reply to "Delamo loses defamation claim"