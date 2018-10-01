Connection, Club Sando share points

W CONNECTION and Club Sando earned a share of the points in their Round Two Match Day Two encounter in the Pro League on Saturday.

In the latter game of a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, both teams battled to a 1-1 draw.

Former national defender Alvin Jones, who returned to the Connection team a few weeks ago after a lengthy absence (for undisclosed reasons), converted a ninth minute freekick to put the league leaders ahead.

But Keron Cornwall equalised in the 32nd as Club Sando remained in sixth spot with 17 points, 10 points adrift of Connection.

Jones, playing as a ‘false nine’, hit his spot-kick past goalkeeper Kelvin Henry to net his second goal in as many matches.

Jabari Mitchell had a chance to tie the scores midway into the half, when he was sent clear on goal by Jabarry Francis, but his low right-footed shot was pushed wide by goalkeeper Julani Archibald. Minutes later, Jones provided a ball to Neil Benjamin who withstood a challenge from centre-back Josiah Trimmingham but could not keep down his left-footed effort.

Cornwall levelled the scores four minutes later, with a freekick that went through the Connection wall and past the right of a diving Archibald.

Jones tried to restore his team’s lead in the 38th minute, but he skied his left-footer.

In the 61st, another opportunity arose for Jones, as he leapt between Trimmingham and Nicholas Thomas but headed Adan Noel’s left-sided cross against the uprights.

Club Sando, who had to finish the game with 10 players (after using their allotted three substitutes) when Trimmingham suffered a left leg injury, missed a golden chance to take three points.

Shackiel Henry led a breakaway and picked out fellow substitute Kevon Piper, to his left. Piper seemed hesitant and, with only Archibald to beat, sent his left-footer wide.

In the earlier fixture at Couva, Police jumped one spot to third after spanking fellow servicemen Defence Force 4-0.

Ex-national youth team winger Micah Lewis scored a pair, in the 76th and 89th minutes.

Kareem Freitas (36th) and Christian Thomas (63rd) were the other goal-getters for the lawmen.

In a clash of struggling outfits, at the Mahaica Oval, hosts Point Fortin Civic recorded a 4-2 win over Terminix St Ann’s Rangers.

Kishon Hackshaw put Rangers in front after 32 minutes but the hosts replied with a hat-trick from Mikaeel Jem Gordon (34th, 57th and 62nd) and one from Justin Sadoo (80th).

Hackshaw notched his second in the 82nd but Civic held firm for the victory.

On Friday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Morvant Caledonia United trounced North East Stars 8-0 and Central FC defeated San Juan Jabloteh 4-2.

League action will continue tomorrow with a handful of fixtures.