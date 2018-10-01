Chief Justice, PC shaken by collision

Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Barataria police are investigating the collision of two cars at Mt Lambert on Saturday evening which left Chief Justice Ivor Archie and his driver PC David slightly shaken up.

David made a report to the police but the Chief Justice did not go to the Barataria Police Station when the report was made.

Around 5 pm on Saturday the driver of TDG 8318 was heading north along Mt Lambert Circular and tried to cross from north to south at the intersection with the Priority Bus Route when he collided with PCZ 3, which was travelling from east to west.

The Chief Justice, who was a passenger in PCZ 3, was shaken up but suffered no serious injury.

On Sunday the Court Protocol and Information Unit of the Judiciary said in a brief statement that Archie was in his official car, which was driven by his security detail, and no one suffered any injury in the incident, but it gave no details of what took place.