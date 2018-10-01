Budget 2019: Live Blog

The 2019 Budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm. Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

THE BUDGET STATEMENT

"We are not out of the woods yet and our economy is still vulnerable to external shocks."



- Finance Minister @ImbertColm begins reading #ttbudget2019 pic.twitter.com/WqF4NZPT7M — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 1, 2018

House speaker Brigid Annisette George is on her feet for the second time this #ttbudget2019 presentation as the Oppostion reacts the the Finance Minister's six economic game changers @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) October 1, 2018

The Government's six economic game changers: 1. The Dragon Gas deal 2. The success of the NIF 3. Petrotrin restructuring 4. Sandals Tobago 5. Drydocking facilites in La Brea 6. Revitalising the interisland sea bridge, including purchase of two new fast ferries @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) October 1, 2018

Imbert: Orders placed for 2 brand new fast ferries capable of each carrying over 900 passengers and 250 cars. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

Imbert: New dry dock and ship building facility. 2 major business to be established in La Brea. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

Imbert: Sandals in Tobago is a game changer. 1,000 high quality rooms will place Tobago at centre of very competitive tourism market. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

Imbert: The economy has experienced positive growth. After several years of economic stagnation, the TT economy is projected to grow by 1.9%. A genuine economic turn around. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

The journey to economic recovery has been difficult as it has been rewarding, says the Finance Minister as he describes the country's previous finances as a "black hole... an economic abyss" #ttbudget2019 @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) October 1, 2018

Imbert: We have reversed the declines in the economy. What is truly remarkable is the country is functioning properly with $13b less than the budgets of the previous govt. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

Imbert: Despite drastic decline in revenue, we have managed to keep the economy afloat. We were in a virtual financial abyss thanks to the last administration. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

Imbert: We persevered and we preserved as many jobs as possible. The number of unemployed persons has "only decreased marginally" over the past three years. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

Imbert: The number of employed people has only decreased marginally under this administration. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/cUETMh8ZO3 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 1, 2018

Imbert: This country had five years of mismanagement and over indulgence by the previous administration. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/B5f7NvMNPl — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 1, 2018

Imbert: This govt faced very difficult economic challenges on assuming office. @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

Finance Minister @ImbertColm unwraps the Budget documents as he gets ready to deliver the #ttbudget2019 @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/sHg3jw2cSF — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) October 1, 2018

Opposition arrives just as budget presentation is about to begin. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/KIFNx7Wbed — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 1, 2018

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the Govt has alot to answer to the public. She says the Govt deliberately shut down the Petrotrin refinery so they can sell it over to their "friends". @Newsday_TT #TTBudget2019 — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 1, 2018

OWTU members gathered outside the @TTParliament building on Wrightson Road boo at the sight of members of the PNM. There is less than an hour to go before the Finance Minister begins reading #ttbudget2019 @Newsday_TT Photo by Sureash Cholai pic.twitter.com/Aj3mGEMUbJ — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) October 1, 2018

It’s Budget Day, TT! Be sure to check me and @Newsday_TT for updates throughout the day and especially during Finance Minister @ImbertColm’s presentation at 1:30pm live from the @TTParliament! #ttbudget2019 — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) October 1, 2018

It's #ttbudget2019 day, TT! Here's a recap of some of the key figures of last year's budget presentation:

Estimated Revenue: $45.74 billion

Estimated Expenditure: $50.5 billion

Deficit: $4.76 billion

Oil revenue: $6.412 billion

Non-oil revenue: $32.910 billion@Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) October 1, 2018

PRE BUDGET COVERAGE

A strategy for the future of Petrotrin– expected to end operations by November 30–as well as measures to curb crime and the economic burden on average citizens, should form part of today’s 2018-2019 budget presentation, analysts have predicted.