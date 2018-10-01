N Touch
Monday 1 October 2018
Budget 2019: Live Blog

The 2019 Budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm. Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

Use the hashtag #ttbudget2019  to join the discussion.

THE BUDGET STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

PRE BUDGET COVERAGE

Colm’s budget and Petrotrin

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will present the 2018/2019 budget today.

A strategy for the future of Petrotrin– expected to end operations by November 30–as well as measures to curb crime and the economic burden on average citizens, should form part of today’s 2018-2019 budget presentation, analysts have predicted.

 

Citizens want more money for education and health

The Central Block of Port of Spain General Hospital. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

 

UNC starts budget consultations

Dr Roodal Moonilal

