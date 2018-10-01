Autopsy done for Gonzales

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

Family of Steven Alexander Gonzales the 27-year-old man who died at hospital last Thursday night after being shot in Cocorite on Wednesday, went to the Forensic Science Centre in St James today to get results of an autopsy on his body.

While funeral arrangements are still being made, Gonzales’ father, also named Steven, told Newsday even in his son’s last moments he was staying true to his kind, helpful nature.

“Do you know what he was doing the last day he left work? He was helping a woman change a tyre, before he left work to go and take the driving lesson,” said his father. “When I heard that I said 'that is my boy' – he would always help someone in need.”

The father told Newsday that he was helping the woman last Wednesday morning, the day he died.

Shortly after he helped the woman change the tyre, he went to take a driving lesson, which would be the last thing he ever did.

While in the car practising, a stray bullet hit him in the head, burst through his skull and hit his driving instructor, Naresh Harrilal, in his eye.

Both were taken to hospital, but Gonzales died. Harrilal, police sources say, has stabilised since the shooting, but is still in serious condition.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.