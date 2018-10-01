Assault accused remanded into custody

Shaquille Buckmeyer

A 23-year-old Beetham man was remanded into custody after he pleaded not guilty to charges of larceny and assault yesterday.

Shaquille Buckmeyer appeared before magistrate Nazim Khan in the Port of Spain Eleventh Magistrates Court. PC Manmohan of the Port of Spain CID was the complainant.

Buckmeyer was remanded into custody at the Port of Spain Remand Yard.

He is accused of beating and robbing a Port of Spain woman last Saturday on Charlotte Street, during which her arm was broken. She was expected to have surgery at the Port of Spain General Hospital last Friday.

He was arrested by Sgt Hinkson and PCs John and McShine of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force last Wednesday near his Beetham home.