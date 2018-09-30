Women in Art Speaking to the human spirit

Children's Lives Matter by LaToya Tidd won the prize for best Oil Painting at the WIAOTT Voices exhibition.

“AS individuals we express ourselves very deeply in our artwork. We work in different media, but a work of art can speak to the human spirit on so many different levels. We do this as individual artists but through the platform of the Women in Art Organisation we have greater visibility so we can do this in a greater way.”

According to Women in Art Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (WIAOTT) president, Michelle Tappin-Davis, this was the thinking behind the name of the organisation’s 23rd annual members exhibition, Voices, which was held from September 12 to 22.

Voices was held at the Art Society of TT in Federation Park, and was curated and judged by Turunesh Raymond. This year, 35 financial members participated, contributing an average of four pieces each. Medals were also awarded for the best work in each category including mixed media, drawing, graphic design, experimental, sculpture, ceramics, textile, photography, watercolour, acrylic, and oil.

Tappin-Davis said the pieces were diverse, from expressionist and conceptual works to images relating to TT’s Amerindian heritage. And they were portrayed in a variety of media such as paintings, mixed media, collages, and even textiles.

She said several pieces attracted the special attention of patrons. Artist Adele Todd submitted two interesting works in embroidery, capturing the poses of police officers. Delia Brathewaite’s 56 Years was a money tree done with copper wire, acrylic paint, resin, and one cent pieces. Anika Plowden Corentin created three mixed media pieces on The Belle, which was a dancing woman in a long dress.

The feedback from patrons were very positive, showing appreciation for the high standard of technical skill and the diversity. In the exhibition’s guest book, WIAOTT patron, Zalayhar Hassanali wrote, “Excellent work by Women in Art. Thank you for this exhibition.” Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly wrote, “Bravo, women! Very impactful art.” And Kyle and Denisa Oblington wrote, “An amazing display of talent. We are excited for upcoming events. (LaToya) Tidd and (Cory-Ann) Chin are our favourites!”

Tappin-Davis praised the organisation’s founder Fraulein Rudder for her courage and forethought in creating the organisation that helped female artists produce such spectacular work. “It was founded because, 23 years ago, women artists were not allowed to exhibit at one of the country’s premiere art spaces. Because women were debarred she said, ‘Ok, I’m going to form my own art organisation.’”

Rudder was a teacher, an artist who painted in alkyd, she designed the covers of several local textbooks, and instituted the WIAOTT biennial art competition for Forms five and six students. It started with 25 and now had over 70 registered members.

Tappin-Davis said one of the objectives of the organisation was to alleviate the cost of a solo exhibition by collaborating and sharing the expense of framing the pieces, renting a space, publicity, printing invitations, providing refreshments for patrons. It also provided moral support for its artists and updated them on opportunities.

She said local female artists owed Rudder a great debt as many of them launched their art careers through the organisation. Therefore, the organisation awarded Rudder the Pioneer Spirit Award in absentia. “She has always given to other people and, as the forth president of the organisation, I wanted to do that for her. It was really a pioneering effort and it was a very bold move.”

While not much of Rudder’s work was available, Tappin-Davis believed Rudder made a significant impact on the local art industry and her work would one day be very valuable.

In addition to the exhibition and the youth art competition, in March of this year, WIAOTT started a school outreach programme with its first stop at Debe High School. The programme included free art classes and culminated with the organisation’s first Design A T-shirt competition for primary and secondary schools in the area. “We want to have succession planning so we realise the importance of working more with emerging artists.”

WIAOTT was also scheduled to show at the Expo Art Tobago at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from November 29 to December 2.

Tappin-Davis encouraged the general public to purchase local artwork as it “contributed to the cultural fabric” of the country and was an investment that would appreciate in value over time.

Those interested in local art or the organisation were encouraged to visit the “Women in Art Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago” Facebook page.