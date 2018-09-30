Shukla takes Scotiabank 5K hat-trick

WINNER: Samantha Shukla looks to cross the finish line yesterday, at the 20th Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K, in a time of 18 minutes, 15 seconds. The charity event took place around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

SAMANTHA Shukla secured the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K title for the third year running yesterday when she clocked 18 minutes, 15 seconds to breeze past the competition at the charity event.

Shukla was first among approximately 5,000 other runners, joggers and walkers, who created a sea of pink at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. She was followed by Celine Lestrada, who placed second in 19:40 and Thais Gutierrez (21:41), who took third. Samantha Scott (22:40) and Sophie Potter (22:46) took fourth and fifth, respectively.

For Shukla’s efforts, she took home a trophy, a weekend stay at the Magdelena Grand Resort in Tobago, hampers from Revion and GNC, as well as a voucher for Ms Brafit.

Apart from Shukla, the overall winners and the winners in the age categories won attractive prizes.

The best prize of the day, however, went to the TT Cancer Society(TTCS), whose representative was handed a cheque for $250,000 in proceeds from the event for the purpose of conducting breast cancer screening sessions and related services across the country.

The TTCS was present with its mobile screening unit to provide screening services for participants at the conclusion of yesterday’s race. Several other booths were set up for competitors, including vision testing from Courts Optical.

Apart from the 5,000 participants, both young and mature, hundreds of others turned up in support of the charity event, which celebrated its 20 year anniversary with the theme “20 Steps Stronger”.

The race started at the corner of Victoria Avenue and the Queen’s Park Savannah and ended inside the savannah.

The winners for the age divisions included Janeil Bailey (Under-15, 23:12); Marie-Anne Ramsahai (16-19, 30:22); Sara De Freitas (20-29, 23:23); Shauntelle McClean (30-39. 23:47); Moira Lindsay (40-49, 23:59); Rhonda Sellier (50-59, 26:08); and Marguerite Anansen (45:42).

The prize for the largest corporate team went to Massy Stores, while St Augustine Girls High School (SAGHS) took the prize for the largest school team.