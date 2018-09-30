Saving the calypso UTT honours Valentino, Smiley, Brigo in new show

UTT pays tribute to Samuel "Brigo" Abraham who died in 2017.

After a four-year hiatus, the Saving The Calypso series is expected to resume on October 25 at the Eric Williams Financial Complex, Independence Square, Port of Spain with tributes to three of the artform’s veteran bards: Brother Valentino (Anthony Emrold Phillip); Lord Smiley (Gaston Nunes) and Brigo (Samuel Abraham).

Nunes and Abraham are being celebrated posthumously.

The series, which began in 2009 under the auspices of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), honours the work of calypsonians and musicians who have passed on.

The Mighty Striker (Percival Oblington), Cypher (Dillary Scott), Duke (Kelvin Pope) , Composer (Fred Mitchell) and chutney artiste Sundar Popo (Sundarlal Popo) have already been celebrated at the event.

Dr Hollis Liverpool , senior academic fellow, UTT Academy of Arts, Culture and Public Affairs heads the initiative and told Sunday Newsday it was stopped in 2014 because of a lack of funding and sponsorship. He said he hoped people would support the initiative this time around.

“We still have no funding and I am hoping the people in TT will understand how serious the programme is and buy a ticket.”

“In doing so, they too will help to save the calypso.”

Liverpool, otherwise known as Chalkdust, said the Saving The Calypso series is extremely important to the future of the artform.

“We normally do shows at the UTT to highlight what we are teaching but we have extended the work of the classroom outside as part of the learning process.”

Liverpool said UTT’s objective is to become the entertainment centre of the Caribbean in terms of learning and performances.

He said there is still a misconception about the contribution of the arts to the development of a society.

“Many persons see the arts as a guy playing the guitar or somebody singing, but the students have to understand and learn all about the arts. They have to learn to do research and study the artforms. Calypso is an area that needs study.”

The nine-time monarch added: “Therefore, those who have made great contributions must be studied and understood, especially nowadays when calypsonians are getting national awards.”

Liverpool fears calypso, which forms part of UTT’s Master of Arts Carnival Programme, can fall prey to developments in society.

“It is under threat in the sense that times are changing. Like I said in one of my calypsoes, it is not dead but in hospital.”

Liverpool said it could be viewed in terms of its acceptance musically “because young people’s values are changing.

“The tools used to further the intelligence of young people have changed. Calypso was a tool that brought knowledge long ago. Today, it is competing with social media and the computer. Because of the computer, we are competing with different music in the diaspora.”

Liverpool said the honourees’ songs will be performed by former monarchs Devon Seales, Eric Taylor (Pink Panther) and Duane O’Connor.

Also expected to perform are Dexter Parsons (Stinger), Llewelyn Mc Intosh (Short Pants), Stacey Sobers, Deneison Moses (Diamond) and Doran Dorril Hector (Versatile).

The show will begin at 7 pm.

For further information call 680-6726.

Honourees

BROTHER VALENTINO

Known as the people’s calypsonian, Brother Valentino, 77, remains a tireless labourer in the artform.

Although he has never won a monarch title, he is revered as one of the few remaining luminaries in calypso.

His songs have dealt with everyday socio-economic problems affecting average citizens

BRIGO

Samuel Abraham died on May 16, 2017, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

He attracted fame with his humorous facial contortions in the Det insecticide commercial and some of his calypsoes over the years.

Some of his contributions include Doh Beat Mama Popo, Limbo Break, Do So Ent Like So, Obey, Walking in the Dark, Voodoo Man and Shake Up Your Bum Bum.

SMILEY

Gaston Nunes, known for his on stage antics and powerful messages, died on October 24, 2016. He was the man behind hits such as What is Wrong with the Negro Man, Boldface Calypsonians and Ah Man is Ah Man.