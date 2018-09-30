Red and Rowley takes early lead in PNM elections

In all of the 11 contested posts, his slate's candidates were ahead.

At 9.45pm and with special voting and three constituencies in (Mayaro, San Juan/Barataria and Oropouche East) Finance Minister Colm Imbert led former public utilities minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid 578 votes to 83.

Preliminary results from other posts in contention were:

Vice Chairman, 481 for Robert Le Hunte, 181 for Joseph Ross and 12 for Ronald Boynes; General Secretary, 291 for Foster Cummings and 101 for Chinua Alleyne;

Assistant General Secretary, 300 for Daniel Dookie and 102 for Abigail Cox.

Also being contested were the posts of education officer, social media officer, PRO, field officer, youth officer, operation officer, and election officer.