Red and Rowley takes early lead in PNM elections
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's Team Red and Rowley slate dominated the early results in the People's National Movement (PNM) internal elections results.
An estimated 87,000 PNM members were scheduled to vote in 41 polling stations though Rowley said he expected a low poll.
In all of the 11 contested posts, his slate's candidates were ahead.
At 9.45pm and with special voting and three constituencies in (Mayaro, San Juan/Barataria and Oropouche East) Finance Minister Colm Imbert led former public utilities minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid 578 votes to 83.
Preliminary results from other posts in contention were:
Vice Chairman, 481 for Robert Le Hunte, 181 for Joseph Ross and 12 for Ronald Boynes; General Secretary, 291 for Foster Cummings and 101 for Chinua Alleyne;
Assistant General Secretary, 300 for Daniel Dookie and 102 for Abigail Cox.
Also being contested were the posts of education officer, social media officer, PRO, field officer, youth officer, operation officer, and election officer.
Chairman of the Elections Supervisory Committee Murchison Brown told the media results were coming in rather slowly.
"The nature of the ballot counting is taking a little time."
He said so far officials were seeing a trend where candidates on Rowley's slate were ahead.
"I know we will be here for a while yet."
Brown said most likely results will be announced Monday morning.
Five positions are being contested unopposed: Rowley (political leader); Camille Robinson-Regis (lady vice-chairman); Howard Chin Lee (treasurer); Jennifer Baptiste-Primus (labour relations officer); and Joycelyn Bodden (welfare officer).
