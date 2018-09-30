President appoints new Independent Senator

President Paula-Mae Weekes.

President Paula-Mae Weekes has appointed an Independent Senator to fill the vacancy created on the Independent Senator bench by the resignation of former Senator Dr. Dhanayshar Mahabir.

A statement from the Office of the President on the weekend, said Weekes signed the instrument of appointment last Wednesday, and it along with all other relevant documents were delivered to the Clerk of the Senate on Friday.

“It is now for the appointee to be sworn-in at the Senate,” the Office of the President said.

While giving no names, all the release said was “like former Senator Mahabir, the incoming Independent Senator is an economist.”