Pres ‘Lions’ stay perfect in SSFL

St Mary’s Tyrese Spicer,right, gets past Fatima’s captain Joshua Evans during Match day #5 of the SSFL between Fatima College and St. Mary’s College at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo, yesterday.

A FIRST half own goal was enough to secure full points for Presentation College of San Fernando as they maintained their perfect run since the start of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division season, yesterday, with a 1-0 away win over East Mucurapo Secondary.

The match was played at St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings. With yesterday’s results, Presentation became the only team not to drop points this season.

San Juan North Secondary, following their three successive victories, were held to a 1-1 draw by Trinity College (Moka). Meanwhile, Naparima College, which entered the round second after three wins and a draw, picked up another easy three points with a 3-1 win over St Augustine Secondary at the latter’s school grounds.

There was a goal-fest on Mucurapo Road with St Mary’s College earning their first win of the season. The “Saints” defeated Fatima 4-2 over away from home, which lifted St Mary’s off the foot of the table into 10th. They were replaced at the bottom by Bishop’s High, who lost 4-1 away to Queen’s Royal College.

Trinity East, following a positive start to the campaign with three wins and one loss, played to a goalless draw at home to St Anthony’s College.

Moving up the ranks into fifth was Carapichaima East Secondary, who came from behind to take away a 3-2 win over Valencia Secondary.

Yesterday’s SSFL Premier Division Results

East Mucurapo 0 vs Presentation San F’do 1

Fatima College 2 vs St Mary’s 4

QRC 4 vs Bishop’s High 1

St Augustine 1 vs Naparima 3

Trinity Moka 1 vs San Juan North 1

Trinity East 0 vs St Anthony’s 0

Valencia 2 vs Carapichaima East 3