Pastor weeps for murder victim

Earl Bandoo rest his head on a table in silence during the funeral for his wife, Tricia Farrow at Hill View Drive, Morne Roche Road, Williamsville yesterday. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

A pastor wept uncontrollably while officiating at the funeral of murdered mother of six, Tricia Farrow.

“None of us should have to go through this kind of pains. If someone were to die it should be a natural death,” pastor Oswald James told mourners yesterday during the service at Hill View Drive, Morne Roche, Williamsville.

James, who leads a church in the community said he wanted to save youths from destruction and his doors were always open for whoever may need him. He said it was during the youthful days when one either builds or destroys his or her life, and youths must be careful of the choices they make.

“When you turn your backs on God, you invite the enemy to come in and mash you up. Tricia’s death must be a lesson for all. Tricia’s death should bring family members closer to God and not turn them away from God,”

He urged her children and grandchildren to turn to God who will provide comfort for them in their time of pain. “Remember the Lord in the days of your youth, to save yourself from disaster in the end.” Tricia’s husband, Earl Bandoo, was too distraught to attend his wife’s funeral. When the coffin with Farrow’s body arrived at the house, Bandoo began crying. He then walked away.

During the service, Tricia’s children held each other screaming, “Mummy Mummy”.

Tricia went missing on September 21 and three days later her decomposing body was found behind an abandoned house at Morne Roche, Quarry Road in Gasparillo. Farrow was found hog-tied, a belt wrapped around her neck which was tied to a piece of PVC fastened to the house. There was a gaping wound to the head.

An autopsy revealed Farrow was strangled. But it remains unclear if she had been sexually assaulted.

Police said swabs were taken for further tests to determine if any sexual assault was committed and they will get the results at a later date.

Farrow was laid to rest at the Whiteland Public Cemetery.

Up to yesterday no one has been arrested for her murder. Police of the Homicide Three Region Division are investigating.