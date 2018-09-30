Oil spill clean-up continues

Vistabella resident Kelly Evans

CLEAN-UP operations continued yesterday on the oil leak from a Petrotrin line into the Vistabella River.

Residents told Newsday, although there was no oil, the pungent stench remained and is forcing them to keep their windows closed.

“Yes, the oil is gone for now, but you are still getting this awful stench. It is really horrible and and we can’t come outside. All we can do is keep our windows closed and remain indoors,” resident Kelly Evans said.

On Friday, oil from Petrotrin’s Mossetville Manifold buried high pressure gas and oil line leaked into the river.

Evans said children could not go outside to play.

“These children can’t come outside and play because when you stay outside for too long you start to feel nauseous. How long will this stench last? They are not even giving us much information about what is happening.”

A team from Petrotrin visited the area on Saturday, and spoke to residents.

In a media release, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) said confirmed the presence of the oil in the watercourse.

The release said a team from the emergency response and investigations unit was assigned to investigate the leak.

The EMA said Petrotrin had taken the precaution of shutting off the line and deploying booms to ensure that oil did not reach the coast. However, the EMA said Petrotrin could not confirm the quantity of oil spilled.