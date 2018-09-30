Non-fiction workshop at Writers Centre

Judy Raymond explores biography writing on October 27.

The Writers Centre is the new home of the Bocas Lit Fest and the 2 Cents Movement. The unique space for writers offers literary programmes year round.

Situated at 14 Alcazar Street in St Clair, the centre affirms Port of Spain’s growing reputation as the literary capital of the Anglophone Caribbean. It also includes a co-working space with two hot-desks to support professionals needing temporary workspace with full office facilities.

The historic bungalow with its breezy verandah, high ceilings and many of its original wooden finishings, has a cosy indoor event space – ideal for intimate readings, discussions, launches, workshops, meetings and other events.

“We have been dreaming about this for some time. In our drive to become more sustainable, to help advance this vibrant creative eco-system, we jumped at the opportunity to occupy and develop an actual physical space, programmed to achieve our collective mission as literary/arts development entities. We’re excited by the impending roll-out of a variety of workshops and events in the coming months and years,” said Bocas Lit Fest founder and director Marina Salandy-Brown.

Starting in October, three established and accomplished non-fiction writers – Debbie Jacob, Tracy Assing and Judy Raymond – will lead an intensive creative non-fiction workshop over three Saturdays at The Writers Centre. They will cover the essential stages of defining non-fiction, selecting your subject matter, conducting effective interviews, best practices in sourcing material, and more.

On October 13, Debbie Jacob’s introductory session centres on the uniqueness of non-fiction, with specific examples, a top ten ‘must read’ book list, and writing exercises. On October 20, Tracy Assing focuses on the complex and fascinating world of oral histories, complete with insights into the value and art of the interview to the creative process. In the final session on October 27, Judy Raymond addresses biography writing, detailing the differences in biographies of the dead and the living, with a focus on the importance of telling our stories.

The cost of the workshop series is $450, with limited student/retiree discounts available. Register online by October 10 at www.bocaslitfest.com/writerscentre/workshops.

Salandy-Brown added, “We have exciting workshop collaborations coming up with TUCO for Calypso History Month and Green Screen – The Environmental Film Festival in October and November. So, stay tuned.”

See The Writers Centre; www.bocaslitfest.com/writerscentre