Mohammed gets hat-trick for grandpa Windies Women take 2-0 series lead as:

West Indies wicket-keeper Merissa Augilleira celebrates stumping South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, on Friday night, at the Brian Lara Stadium in the second of a five-match T20 series between both teams. Celebrating in the background is Windies bowler Anisa Mohammed who had a hat-trick on the night.

WEST Indies Women’s spinner Anisa Mohammed said achieving a hat-trick against South Africa Women, on Friday night, was special but, what made the moment more memorable was that her grandfather was at the venue to see her play for the first time in 16 years.

Mohammed’s hat-trick led West Indies to a nine-wicket win over South Africa to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. South Africa posted 101 for eight in 20 overs, before West Indies got to 102/1 in 15.3 overs.

After the match Mohammed said, “It feels great to get my first hat-trick at home in front of my home crowd…I was really pleased with my performance today (Friday), and to be honest today I wanted to really perform because this is the first time my grandfather came to see me play after 16 years. This is the first time he has actually seen me play live (for the West Indies Women).”

Mohammed said because the match was played after working hours, it was easy to arrange transportation to get her grandfather from Sangre Grande to Tarouba.

Mohammed said she rates the hat-trick among her best achievements in her cricket career, which started in 2003 for the West Indies.

“It was one of the best too be honest, because knowing how damp the ball was and I was still able to come back in the end and pull off a hat-trick. I will definitely rate this as one of the highest,” Mohammed said.

Asked if the hat-trick was a greater achievement than winning the World T20 title in 2016 Mohammed said, “Nothing beats the world T20 title.”

Mohammed took four wickets in the final over of the South Africa innings which included the hat-trick. Off the second ball, Mohammed got her first wicket of the over when Dane van Niekerk was caught at long off for 36 off 48 deliveries. The hat-trick came off the final three deliveries.

Marizanne Kapp was stumped by Merissa Aguilleira for 14, before Saarah Smith was bowled for duck. The small, but lively crowd at the venue, then saw Mohammed get the hat-trick when Masabata Klaas was caught in the covers by Hayley Matthews for the fourth duck of the innings. Mohammed ran towards the boundary to celebrate much to the delight of the crowd at the northern end of the ground. South Africa were limited to 101/8 in 20 overs with Mohammed ending with figures of four overs, zero maidens, 24 runs and five wickets. Van Niekerk (36) and Mignon du Preez (27) were the top scorers for South Africa. Spin bowler Matthews was also among the wickets taking 2/16 in four overs.

In reply, West Indies Women cruised to 102/1 after 15.3 overs to prevail by nine wickets. Natasha Mclean and captain Stafanie Taylor put on 72 for the second wicket to guide West Indies to the win. Mclean ended on 42 not out off 46 balls with two fours and two sixes and Taylor ended on an unbeaten 35 off 30 balls with one four and one six.

The third T20 will be played today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from 4 pm.