Minor hiccups as voters turned away in south

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, left, San Fernando West MP, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, were confident of a win for Team Rowley after they voted at the Skiffle Bunch pan yard in San Fernando, yesterday.

VOTERS whose names were not listed at polling stations in south Trinidad were not able to cast their votes in yesterday’s People’s National Movement (PNM) internal elections.

Others were also unable to vote because they could not produce their identification cards.

Speaking to reporters at the San Fernando West polling station at the Skiffle Bunch pan yard on Coffee Street, San Fernando, MP for the area and Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi said it was regrettable some people who showed up were not allowed to vote.

“Regrettably a few people did not quite make the list and we have also had a number of people not being able to cast votes this morning which they have accepted in usual cause.”

However, Al Rawi said the turn out of voters was great. “This is of course a clean contested elections and the balloting exercise was done quite similar to what we do on a general elections,”

“ I expect good results and I am very happy that God has also blessed us with good weather.”

He said the PNM stands for democracy. “This party is not something that is not accustom to democracy whereas as a constitutional level or a national level. I am confident all players would work in the interest of the country.” He also said the PNM has always been guided by the principle of country first.

Al Rawi was accompanied by Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, all of whom also cast their votes at the Skiffle Bunch pan yard.

Hosein said he was confident Team Rowley would win the internal elections.

Voting continued until 6 pm yesterday.