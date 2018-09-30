Mental health – the epitome of wellness

THE EDITOR: The recent circumstances surrounding one of our young and brilliant sons at the Melbourne International Airport in Florida should be seen as a red flag not only for students but for all citizens.

It is encouraging to note that the Minister of Education has recognised the need for the “better understanding of mental health in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Th Florida incident was highlighted throughout the media probably as a result of the alertness of the Americans in their attempt to identify and eliminate acts of terrorism. Fortunately, the student failed in his plan.

The media reports point to mental instability which may be temporary and stress related. It is not an isolated case as there were acts of a similar nature which were reported in the past related to stress and depression.

It is time that adequate proactive mental health engagements be established for the benefit of all citizens rather than the implementation of reactive measures.

The stigma which was associated with psychotherapy has been eroded over time. People now continually seek the services of psychiatrists and psychologists in their efforts to preserve their mental health as they cope with the stresses of daily life and other conditions.

It should be noted that there are occupations in which employees are faced with extreme situations. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics deal with events which may lead to stress and depression and may be viewed as occupational hazards. Stabilisation after these experiences should be inherent in their operations.

In an effort to maintain stability after tragic encounters such as murders and fatal accidents, employees should be exposed to basic debriefing. This allows for the opportunity to share their responses to the situation with the goal of assisting in improving coping skills and the development of resilience.

In the absence of debriefing, employees may become emotionally disturbed, in which anxiety, stress or depression may be presented. Employees may also resort to drug and alcohol use or domestic violence.

Mental health is of concern to everyone – student, employee, as well as residents within communities who witness or are vicariously affected by shootings, vehicle accidents, fires, floods, earthquakes and other adversities. Mental health is therefore a critical aspect of overall wellness – from childhood through adolescence into adulthood.

JOAN HARRISON via e-mail