Le Hunte: Telecommunications companies must reconstruct to survive

To facilitate continual change and development, companies need to educate their workforces about the nature of the industry and the importance of adaptation.

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, feature speaker at the formal launch of the Telecommunications Services of TT's (TSTT) Zero Copper campaign during Friday's LATAM WTTx Summit 2018, "Bridging the Digital Divides, Pioneering Future Home Broadband", at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, said we not only have to encourage positive change, but implement systems that will ensure that it happens.

This was a partnership between TSTTT and Huawei, a Chinese multinational networking, telecommunications equipment, and services company based in Shenzhen. He said when this was done effectively, a company was able to harness its human resource to provide services that met and maybe even exceeded international standards.

Le Hunte added company leaders needed to put systems in place that created a culture of change and innovation. He said TSTT was not only positioning itself as a leader in the local and regional telecommunication industries, it was also laying the groundwork and infrastructure for national development.

"On every continent, and in every country around the world, efforts are being made to allow citizens increased access to broadband technology. In fact, it is now considered a 'human right,' and with good cause. The internet is so pervasive and inclusive that it has become a necessary part of our individual and communal lives."

He said there were more than 980 million broadband connections worldwide, with close to 3.5 billion people using either a wired or wireless broadband connection. This meant that just under 50 per cent of the global population had access to broadband, and that percentage was rapidly increasing.

The minister said the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has recorded that high-speed mobile internet subscriptions grew by 80 million in 2017, taking mobile broadband penetration to over 102 per cent in its 37 member-states.

"In TT, based on the Telecommunications Authority’s 2018 figures, there are over 332,000 fixed broadband connections, which represents a year on year increase of 32.2 per cent.

"The rapid evolution of the industry means that in order to survive, telecommunication companies must reconstruct themselves at an even faster rate than the average organisation. I say ‘reconstruct’ because what is required is the continual death of old customs, paradigms and technologies and the emergence of new ones in response to the ever-changing environment.

"This is not easy, but it is necessary if an organisation wishes to survive, especially in such a dynamic field."

He said in developing countries like TT, telecommunications networks remained underdeveloped in many rural areas, mainly because of factors like rugged terrain, low population densities, and relatively low income. Le Hunte said wireless technologies have cost advantages for rural service and were better suited to service the demand requirements of rural low-income communities in a sustainable manner.

CEO of TSTT Dr Ronald Walcott said TSTT's vision is to become the standardbearer in TT for leading-edge communications solutions and services that will enrich the lives of citizens. He said TSTT was the only full-service provider in TT which used the spectrum to provide a wide range of services, including wireless TV, wireless broadband, mobile voice and data.

"We are moving away from copper to fibre. At present 75 per cent of TT is covered with WTTx technology. WWTx is not only for residential use, as it also provided opportunities to explore business options. The technology landscape continues to evolve and broadband has become the main driver in the industry."

Walcot said TSTT NBN Strategy was designed to provide 95 per cent broadband coverage. The design will be be a hybrid model using FTTx and WTTx. This model will be value-driven and customer-friendly and must be 5G ready.

He said from a commercial perspective, the price point is expected to be 30 per cent less than other service providers'.