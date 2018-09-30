La Horquetta man gunned down on entering apartment

Daniel Irish, 43, was shot and killed while entering his Phase 6, La Horquetta, apartment.

Police are investigating the shooting death of 43-year-old Daniel Irish after he was gunned down as he opened the door to his Phase 6, La Horquetta, apartment last night.

Police said Irish had just returned from visiting his girlfriend at around 9.40 pm when he opened the door to his apartment and was greeted with gunfire. He was shot several times.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and called the police.

Police said Irish was not known to them and they are continuing inquiries into his death. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage.