Ken “Professor” Philmore has died

Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore.

STEELPAN arranger and extraordinaire pannist, Ken “Professor” Philmore who was warded at hospital after an accident on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on the Republic Day holiday, has died.

He was warded at the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent surgery. His wife Sophia said he died at about 9.30 am this morning.

Philmore, 58, was hurt when his van overturned several times along the highway. He was returning home from playing at a Sunday night gig at Drayton Street, San Fernando,

Police had said Philmore, of San Fernando, was trapped inside the vehicle when it overturned.