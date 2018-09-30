I do at Trincity Mall ‘Arrest’ leads to engagement, now couple says,

Andre Johnson and Ousha Boodai celebrate their love during their wedding at Trincity Mall.

PHENOMENAL is how new husband Andre Johnson described his wedding yesterday to his bride Ousha Boodai at Trincity Mall, Trincity.

The couple, having been told that their wedding had to be big, went back to where it all started to tie the knot. In April, Johnson was “arrested” for love in an elaborate wedding proposal that went viral racking up some 13,000 shares in a day.

Johnson who spoke with Sunday Newsday just before he entered the reception said he and his wife thoroughly enjoyed getting married at the mall.

Johnson, who said he studied ways to propose to his girlfriend from watching YouTube videos, created an elaborate stunt of him being arrested by officers only to end up capturing a yes from Boodai. The scene took place at the food court of the mall where Johnson was approached by two officers who pretended they were called there by someone who accused Johnson of an offence. Johnson, a one-time Best Village participant who works at the Ministry of National Security, used his acting skills and “resisted” the arrest even encouraging those around to record what was taking place. All the while, his girlfriend appeared to be apprehensive.

Police eventually pulled out a Caribbean Jewellers wedding box, which was encased in foil paper nearly reminiscent of marijuana.

Johnson insisted it was Boodai’s and after unwrapping it and going down on one knee, he asked her to marry him. A collective “aww” was heard from onlookers, all armed with cellphones, as he went down on his knee.

Yesterday, he completed the circle at the mall’s southern atrium.

Johnson said the couple could not have done something small and approached the mall and the management willingly agreed.

He added that the wedding “was for the public viewing”.

In a release from the mall’s marketing officer, Lisa Young Wing, Sunday Newsday was told that Trincity is the couple’s favourite mall. Young Wing said the decision to allow the wedding was an easy one as the couple planned to patronise several of the stores and tenants were all too happy to partner with the bride and groom.

Detour and Stefano’s outfitted the groomsmen, the groom got his suit from Tony’s Tailoring, rings were purchased at Caribbean Jewellers, make up was provided by Sacha Cosmetics, the bride’s nails were done by Creative Nails and All Occasions Party Outlet decorated the atrium for the ceremony.

The couple also spent the weekend at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Trincity and wedding party photos were taken at the Hotel and Millennium Lakes Golf & Country Club Trincity.

They had a private reception at House of Angostura, Laventille.

Also stepping in to support the newlyweds was Mario’s Pizzeria who gave the couple a gift voucher.