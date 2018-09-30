Guadeloupe shines on Day One of Carifta Triathlon/Aquathlon

Tao Jouineau, of Guyana, takes part in the 5K run yesterday, in Tobago, in the 16-19 age category, at the 2018 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships .

TEAM Guadeloupe took the bulk of honours on the first day of the two-day annual Caribbean Free Trade Association (Carifta) Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships, Turtle Beach, in Tobago, yesterday.

Tao Jouineau captured the Male 16-19 aquathlon title after clocking 31 minutes, 45 seconds over the 1km run and 5km swim. He was followed behind by his compatriot Lenyce Gossec who ended in 35:03. TT’s Kareem Mason took third in 35:41.

The women’s equivalent was easily won by another athlete from Guadeloupe, Chrismaldy Robert in 36L27, well ahead of Bermudan Ashley Irby (37:14) and Barbadian Ashley Weekes (38:96).

The 13-15 Male triathlon winner over the 335m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run was Bermuda’s Nicholas Pilgrim in 32:36, while Guadeloupe again shone for the girls. Parys Noyon-Mathurin won in 37:01.

The lone winner for TT was James Castagne-Hay, who over a 200m swim, 5km bike ride and a 1.25km run, clocked 18:37, the very same time recorded by Mathys Verin of Guadeloupe, who had to settle for second after being edged out on a photo finish.

Yet another Guadeloupean rounded off the top three with Even Couvin clocking 20 minutes flat. Action will continue and conclude today with the triathlon for the male and female 16-19 age divisions as well as the aquathlon events for the boys and girls 11-12 and 16-19 age divisions.