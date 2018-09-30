Charles calls for PNM harmony to prepare for elections

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has called for harmony in the mobilisation efforts by the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM) for two elections constitutionally due in 2020 and 2021 - Parliamentary and THA.

Addressing the Council’s third Convention on September 23 at the conference room of the Division of Infrastructure in Shaw Park, Charles also outlined achievements of his administration over its last 20 months in office, saying his team wasa relatively inexperienced one and had to learn quickly.

“… we are saying now is that a number of the seeds that we would have sown before now, we are beginning to see the results…your team has done remarkably well with no major fall outs,” he maintained.

He also told PNM supporters that “decisions that we would have taken that may have signalled or some may have interpreted as uncaring was really necessary as we sought to adjust to lowered revenues in the Tobago House of Assembly…”

He also “ in respect of what we were doing we ensured that we maintained more or less employment levels… do not take that for granted.”

Also speaking at the event, Tobago East Member of Parliament (MP) Ayanna Webster-Roy, said the days of healing and growth were on the horizon.

“Your PNM Government, your PNM Tobago House of Assembly, your elected PNM representatives…have had to act in ways that would have brought some discomfort. But at all times, action was necessary, very necessary means to an end geared towards bringing long term benefit to our island, our nation and our future generations,” Webster Roy said.

She also said “in spite of the calls to tighten our belts and our strained economy, Tobago has seen growth and development under your PNM administration.”

“There has been meaningful development… once we poise ourselves to capitalise on the opportunities a new airport terminal and Sandals will bring, we can look forward to new businesses emerging as well as opportunities for employment.

“Yes, the bitter pill of belt tightening, and cutbacks has been hard to swallow but we can look forward to the days of healing and growth, those days are on the horizon,” she said.

Tobago West MP and Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, also speaking at the event. affirmed her commitment to the PNM, stating:

“We stand as the only organised political institution in the entire nation. We’ve watched pick-up sides come and go in true quick pick style. Sixty-two years strong, 62 years young, as a political party we are a template for good governance and good order in this country. We are the big brother of the majority of political bodies across the Caribbean Sea, that is PNM,” Cudjoe said.

“As we prepare to face 2020 and 2021, we are faced with political wickedness from all corners and directions and there is no other way, absolutely no other way to fight and win than to do so together. Tobago East and Tobago West, central government and THA, there is absolutely no other way.

“I’ve been in Opposition and I never ever want to go back there. We have been called to the rescue in typical PNM style… I am prepared to work tirelessly on a PNM clean-up campaign than to suffer under the hands of those miscreants again.

“We were battered, bruised and an almost ungovernable country. We’ve had to navigate through treacherous economic seas, we’ve managed to keep the ship afloat under the intelligent and inspiring leadership of our courageous and diligent leader. We are making the hard decisions and despite the cries of our critics, we continue to stand in the gap for Trinidad and Tobago, about the people’s business,” Cudjoe said.