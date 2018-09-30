Celebrating World Architecture Day 2018

TODAY, ARCHITECTS worldwide will celebrate World Architecture Day 2018, and the TT Institute of Architects (TTIA) would like to take this opportunity to continue a conversation on architecture and its role in TT.

The TTIA’s mission is to promote excellence in architecture as an essential contributor to the built environment for present and future generations. Our core objectives are to:

• advance the art and profession of architecture.

• consider and safeguard matters of professional practice.

• promote and afford facilities for the study of architecture.

• serve as a medium of friendly communication between members and others interested in the progress of architecture.

At the AGM of the TTIA on June 21, outgoing president Mark Franco passed the torch to newly elected president Ronald Ammon, alongside the new and returning members of the executive committee. This 2018-2019 executive is geared towards fulfilling the TTIA’s core objectives as we face the ongoing challenges within the construction industry. The 2018-2019 executive committee affirms our commitment to the continued cultivation of the architect’s value to our society.

The designation “architect” is generally reserved by law or custom to a person who is professionally and academically qualified and generally registered/ licensed/ certified to practise architecture in a particular jurisdiction.

A minimum of five years’ university training separates architects from other, less-qualified building designers. Mandatory practical experience and a registration examination to ensure competence in the administration of the construction process, utilising an appropriate contract, is also required.

While currently registration in TT is not mandatory, amendments to the existing Architecture Profession Act to make registration mandatory have been proposed to Government, and we await their action.

Architects are also responsible for advocating the fair and sustainable development, welfare, and the cultural expression of society’s habitat in terms of space, forms, and historical context.

Architects are involved in numerous types of development, ranging from single-family dwellings to multi-storey commercial buildings, urban interventions, such as parks and public spaces, and community-based initiatives. Architects work in a variety of situations and organisational structures; for example, they may work on their own or as members of private or public offices.

Designing and building a home, office or investment property can be extraordinarily complex. Arriving at the right design solution, navigating the town-planning process, establishing a budget, selecting materials, finding the right builder and managing the building process and contract are just some of the tasks you will need to involve yourself with – intimately – if you decide to do it alone.

Each task requires specialist skills and disciplines. Combined, they can present a daunting, frustrating and time-consuming prospect. Get it wrong and you could be living with your mistake for a long time. Get it right, however, and it will be one of the most satisfying experiences of your life. You will increase your chances of getting it right by engaging an architect who is registered and a member of the TTIA.

Architects can manage the entire design and construction process. They are trained to understand a client’s needs and support strategic decision-making. From site selection to post-completion, your architect can lead the team of specialist consultants – engineers, cost consultants, landscape and interior designers – to achieve your vision and complete the project effectively and efficiently.

More than others, an architect works with you on an intensive exploration of your requirements, to help you realise your dream. They will help you set a viable and realistic budget, guide you through the town planning process, obtain competitive quotes for the work, manage consultants like surveyors and engineers, and monitor the budget.

Critically, your architect will inspect the work throughout the construction period to achieve the quality and level of finishes you expect, depending on the agreed scope of works.

The TTIA looks forward to continuing this conversation with you, the citizens of TT.

