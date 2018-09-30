Caledonia humiliate Stars in Pro League

Morvant Caledonia United’s Rhondell Gibson scores a goal during the Pro League match against North East Stars at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, on Friday. Image:Nicholas Bhajan/CA-images

MORVANT CALEDONIA United inflicted a humiliating 8-0 win over North East Stars on Friday, in the first game of a Pro League Round Two Match Day Two double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The other game saw Central FC getting the better of San Juan Jabloteh 4-2, courtesy of a second successive hat-trick from striker Akim Armstrong.

After the pair of games on Friday, W Connection were atop the 10-team standings with 26 points, followed by Central FC (22), Jabloteh (20), Police (19) and Defence Force (17).

Caledonia were rewarded with two goals apiece from Guyana striker Sheldon Holder (24th and 53rd minutes) and Grenadian Saydrel Lewis (76th and 86th). Also getting their names on the scoresheet against the defending League champs were Kerry Daniel (sixth), Aikim Andrews (28th), Renaldo Francois (66th) and Sedale McLean (90th). Armstrong opened his account in the sixth minute with a close-range shot past goalkeeper Christopher Biggette.

He doubled his team’s lead in the 36th, when he slotted his left-footed shot from a tight angle, after Biggette made a mess from an effort by right-back Kaydion Gabriel.

Jabloteh scored twice within the space of three minutes, both against the run of play.

Central FC had a breakdown in communication and striker Jamal Creighton ran with the ball and forced a good save from Marvin Phillip. And Jomoul Francois was on hand to score off the rebound.

Two minutes later (43rd), Tyrese Bailey went past a couple of defenders before passing to Creighton who took aim and blasted a right-footed bullet past a diving Phillip.

Jabloteh’s joy turned to sorrow a minute later when a shot from Duane Muckette deflected off a defender and fell to the path of Armstrong who neatly placed his shot to the left of a flat-footed Biggette.

And Central would put the game beyond Jabloteh’s reach, in the 71st.

Midfielder Leston Paul, inside of the penalty box, picked out Gabriel who squared the ball across the face of goal, and Muckette finished from close range.

In related news, Jabloteh were awarded a 3-0 default victory over Terminix St Ann’s Rangers, after their scheduled meeting on September 21, at Mucurapo, was cancelled due to an unprepared pitch.