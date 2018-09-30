Arima school shut after vandals cause chemical pollution

The Arima Central Secondary School had been closed two days last week after vandals broke into the building and mixed chemicals together in the school's chemistry lab. This left a stench and teachers and students began complaining of a rash appearing on their skin.

Cagney Cassimire, who had been acting for Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian at the time, said the break-in occurred sometime during the Republic Day weekend. Morris-Julian had been on leave and only returned to work on Tuesday.

"From what I understand they mixed sulphur with some kind of acid. This matter only came up when I held a statutory meeting yesterday (Thursday) where I expressed my disappointment that the matter was not rectified sooner. I believe the Fire Services were called in with the borough's disaster unit and Cariri. It is being cleaned today (Friday) and school should resume as normal on Monday," Morris-Julian said.

Cassimire said this was not the first time the school had been broken into.

"It has been broken into about two or three times within three months previously where pots, gas tanks and a stove were stolen. There was a similar situation at Arima West Secondary."

Asked about beefing up security at the schools, Cassimire said there have been patrols by the police and the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company (MTS).

"The school has security which is mostly made up of women. The guards at Arima West, which was also recently broken into, and the security guards were threatened with rape. The security guards do not go out in the night if they hear any commotion. When the guards were threatened with rape they locked themselves in a room," he said.

He said the guards could not be armed while working in schools.

Cassimire said with the mixture of the chemicals, when the storeroom was opened it caused the fumes to travel through the building and it affected teachers and students.

"It was not only the smell, but the fumes affected people's skin and they were complaining about a rash. That is when we closed down the school and called for a thorough cleaning of the area to prevent anybody from being harmed in any way because fumes can affect the lungs."

The school was evacuated on Wednesday and closed on Thursday and Friday to get the school cleaned.

Calls to Education Minister Anthony Garcia went unanswered.