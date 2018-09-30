‘A lot of emotions’ Espinet on Petrotrin transition

OWTU members and supporters listen to an address about the closure of the Petrotrin refinery during a union meeting in Marabella last month. ANIL RAMPERSAD Anil Rampersad 6-9-18

THE Petroleum Company of TT (Petrotrin) would not come to a halt tomorrow, October 1, the intended target day for the closure of the refinery and its transition into a new company.

However, November 30 would mark the end of an era for the company which was established in 1993 with the merger of two state-owned companies, Trintopec and Trintoc and marine operations of Trinmar Ltd, some seven years later.

All employees, 3,500 permanent staff along with temporary and contract workers numbering close to 9,000 will also make their exit on this date as government moves to restructure the operations, eliminating the refining process which it says has been haemorrhaging it for years. While permanent staff are to receive benefits according to their collective bargaining units, temporary and contract workers are not represented by any of the three bargaining units in Petrotrin and will walk away empty-handed.

“On November 30, the company we know as Petrotrin would cease to operate, cease to exist in its present form as it prepares to transition into its new incarnation or incarnations,” board chairman Wilfred Espinet said yesterday.

Espinet confirmed the new termination date in a company release issued on Friday which also sought to inform that the proposal from the union representing workers was not a viable option for the sustainability of the company as it failed to address critical issues regarding financing and profitability.

Only the night before as he ended his campaign for his party’s internal election in Point Fortin on Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was assuring many of the families who will be affected by this restructuring process, that the company will re-emerge better and stronger.

Energy Minister Franklin Khan said the focus would be on exploration and production and Petrotrin or whatever the new entity will be known as, will become a trader, importing refined products to service all of its present commitments.

Some 800 employees are to be re-employed to manage the new operation, under terms and conditions yet to be spelled out.

Espinet also clarified confusion over the two dates in October and November to wind up operations brought about when he first announced to the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) the pending closure of the refinery on August 28.

He had proposed then, October 1, as the day to conclude operations at the end of the fiscal year, he said in an interview yesterday. However, because the time was not adequate to do what was required the date had to be pushed back.

“A refinery is a very volatile environment you cannot just switch it off one day. Shutting down a refinery has to be done in an orderly manner for the preservation of the assets. You have various plants which would have to be shut down in sequence,” Espinet said.

In the interim, he said, “people will be coming to work as usual until we close down. It (the various plants) is going to be shut down in parts and then when you shut it down, you have to purge it and clean it out and do all that is required. So, there is a process,” he said.

Rowley also confirmed there would be a temporary shutdown of operations to facilitate the restructuring, but Espinet was reluctant to comment on the PM’s statement.

“I am not going to do that. The company will cease operations at the end of November. We had sat a date for the end of the fiscal year as the date we wanted to do that and start the new company.”

Asked about a target day for the new company and the rehiring process, Espinet said he did not want to pre-empt a news conference on Wednesday to explain the transition.

“It would be done properly and presented so there would be no confusion.

“There is a lot of emotions involved. I have considerable concerns about state companies because they are viewed as government and everybody that is against the government would target the government and target the company and a lot of misinformation gets out there.”

Concerns have been raised by the Petroleum Dealers Association about the future of the fuels market with Petrotrin’s temporary shutdown after November 30.

Espinet assured that they would meet their obligations. “We have made it abundantly clear there would be no problems with the supply of fuels. Adequate systems have been put in place to do this.”

He said potential for growth exists in the new terminalling structure because of the geographical location. “We may be able to expand the operations to include vessels that are transiting this area between South America, Panama and North America to be able to get their fuel here.”

The Energy Chamber met this week with the Petrotrin transition team.

It said service companies and contractors, had a chance to discuss the process of shutting down the refinery, possible business opportunities and how they should do business with the new Petrotrin.

During that meeting, Petrotrin provided a comprehensive overview of planned activities over the next two to three months, including how they would settle all outstanding valid contractual obligations, the chamber said.