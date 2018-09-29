Young musicians to graduate

Roy Cape gives this young budding musician a pep talk

SOME 23 students who completed the Roy Cape Right Tunes Music Programme earlier this year will receive their certificates from the Associated Board of the Royal School of Music at an awards ceremony that will be held at the Conference Centre, Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP), London Street, Port of Spain, today at 10 am.

The event is being hosted by National Security Minister Stuart Young and his ministry.

On April 30, 2016, when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spoke at the St Barbs Basketball Court, during a Laventille Nights presentation, an i95.5 FM initiative done in collaboration with the ministry, he noted the critical crime and social disorder challenges that are faced by communities in East Port of Spain, and suggested the use of innovative methods to bring about change.

Ace musician Roy Cape, who was in the audience, promptly volunteered his expertise to join the battle to fight against crime. As founder of the Roy Cape Foundation, he approached the ministry and expressed his desire to give back to the communities, using music as the catalyst for change.

In November 2016, Cape, an accomplished saxophonist, arranger, composer, recording artiste and National Award 2004 Humming Bird (Gold) recipient, donated 27 brass and wind instruments to the ministry to be used in the programme.

A stakeholder group was subsequently formed comprising musicians from the protective services, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), WAND Foundation, Feel and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), who met consistently over a period of time to develop the music curriculum which led to the creation of the music programme.

The pilot project was then rolled out in the communities of Beetham and Morvant with five objectives:

To turn youths away from a life of crime by offering them healthy and more positive alternatives through standardised music training.

To provide opportunities for youths to use and develop their artistic abilities.

To use creative expression to transcend cultural barriers.

To foster the development of personal self-management skills and general social skills.

To stimulate and ignite the career ambitions and musical talents of participants.

Training took place at St Francois Valley Road Community Centre in Belmont, Morvant and Beetham Gardens community centres from July 2017 to April 2018, with students 11-21 years, under the tutelage of skilled musicians from the law enforcement agencies, while the IATF provided security and transport where necessary.

Life skills sessions were also included for the participants and also life skills and motivational sessions for all parents.

After the students’ final recital in April, they took the music theory examination then in June, then last month they got their results.

Three students obtained distinctions, ten got merits and another ten received pass grades.