Women’s team to depart for US tomorrow TTFA gets cheque from Sports Ministry:

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe,left, presents a cheque to members of the TTFA, Wayne Cunningham,right, and Jinelle James to go towards the women’s team preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers.

MEMBERS of TT’s senior women’s national team, who have not yet departed for the US for the Concacaf Women’s Championships, will leave tomorrow, by the earliest, after the Ministry of Sport yesterday presented the TT Football Association with the requested sum of $429,626 for assistance to the team.

Jinelle James, who was instrumental in involving the ministry, as well as Wayne Cunningham, a board member of the TTFA, represented the association at the Ministry of Sport & Youth Affairs’ head office in St Clair, where the cheque was presented to them.

According to a press release issued by the ministry yesterday, “the Ministry, through the Sport Company of TT, decided to provide the total sum requested to assist the women’s football team in their participation at the World Cup Qualifiers in North Carolina, USA.

The release noted the failure by the TTFA to pay all outstanding retainer fees owed to members of the women’s team by the promised date.

“Notwithstanding the commitment made by TTFA to pay outstanding retainer fees to the players before their departure, the TTFA has informed the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs that at this time, the female players are still owed retainer fees for the month of August and the TTFA is currently liaising with the Concacaf to provide all outstanding payments to the players. TTFA anticipates that payment will be issued to all relevant players within the next two weeks.”

In the release, Minister Shamfa Cudjoe reminded the TTFA officials of the importance of the players’ welfare.

A source close to the team confirmed that the money was received and the arrangements are being made to have the team leave for the US tomorrow.

“(But) there are issues with that. The initial budget they had, which they used to receive money from the Ministry, included tickets at one price but the tickets have gone up significantly instead, which challenges the budget.”

“They are hoping to leave on Sunday. The thinking is, if they get a cheaper flight on Monday, because of the budgetary constraints, they will take that.”

There is also an issue with the team securing US currency, which is necessary for miscellaneous expenses and emergency funds. The source said the issues are being addressed.