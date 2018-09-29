TT table tennis women qualify for main draw

ALL FOUR TT women qualified for the main draw of the women’s singles, when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation 60th Senior Championships continued in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

Chelsea Fong won one match and lost one in group five, and Catherine Spicer was in top form winning both of her matches in group six.

Aleena Edwards also booked a spot in the main draw with two wins from three matches in group nine and Brittany Joseph finished with an identical record playing in group 10.

Among the TT men, two of the four athletes qualified for the main draw. Curtis Humphreys and Yuvraaj Dookram competing in group eight and ten respectively, both ended with one win and one loss to qualify for the main draw. Unfortunately, Arun Roopnarine and Derron Douglas lost two matches each competing in group nine and 11 respectively and did not advance.