Top teams battle in SSFL

THERE could be some changes at the top of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) standings after round five action today, as two matches will feature teams in the top five battling against each other.

All the matches will start at 3.40 pm, except for the match between Fatima College and St Mary's College at Fatima Grounds which will start at 3.30 pm.

Second placed Naparima College will try to keep pressure on leaders Presentation College, San Fernando when they play fifth placed St Augustine Secondary at the latter's school ground.

In another key encounter, third placed San Juan North Secondary will aim to maintain their perfect record when they tackle fourth placed Trinity College Moka at Trinity's ground.

Presentation will be favourites to maintain their brilliant run of form, when they play 11th placed East Mucurapo at St Anthony's College Ground in Westmoorings.

In other matches, Queen's Royal College (QRC) will be at home against Bishop's High School of Tobago, Trinity College East will play St Anthony's in Trincity and Valencia Secondary will be at home against Carapichaima East Secondary. St Benedict's College will be on a bye.

TODAY'S FIXTURES

East Mucurapo vs Presentation (San Fernando), St Anthony's

Fatima vs St Mary's - Fatima Grounds

QRC vs Bishop's High, QRC

St Augustine vs Naparima, St Augustine

Trinity College Moka vs San Juan North, Trinity

Trinity College East vs St Anthony's, Trincity

Valencia vs Carapichaima East, Valencia

St Benedict's - Bye

STANDINGS

Team*P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Presentation*4*4*0*0*10*3*12

Naparima*4*3*1*0*8*2*10

San Juan*3*3*0*0*8*2*9

Trinity Moka*4*3*0*1*8*7*9

St Augustine*4*2*1*1*10*8*7

St Anthony's*3*2*0*1*7*5*6

Carapichaima*3*2*0*1*8*8*6

Trinity East*4*1*2*1*3*3*5

QRC*4*1*1*2*4*5*4

Valencia*4*1*0*3*5*8*3

East Mucurapo*3*0*2*1*4*5*2

St Benedict's*4*0*2*2*3*7*2

Fatima*4*0*1*3*2*6*1

Bishop's High*4*0*1*3*7*12*1

St Mary's*4*0*1*3*2*8*1