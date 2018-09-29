Rugby giants clash at QPS today

A CLASH of the traditional local rugby titans will grace the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, today when Trinidad Northern and Caribs meet in the final of the TT Rugby Football Union Championship Division Knock-out competition, from 4.30 pm.

It is one of three finals carded for Harvard Pitch, Queen’s Park Savannah, today. Police, unbeaten throughout the season and undisputed favourites, will face Caribs in the Women’s Division final, which kicks off at 2 pm. In the second match, slated for a 3.30 pm start, Harvard’s second team will challenge Defence Force, for the Senior Division knock-out title. Unbeaten in the league competition, Harvard are clear favourites to clinch the trophy ahead of the “Army Men” who have won just one of their five Group B league matches. In the feature match, Caribs, who will end the league campaign third out of four teams, will be desperate to return to winning ways, especially against their arch-rivals, Northern, who they have not beaten in their two league matches this year. Today’s Caribs, Northern clash can be viewed as a rehearsal for next Saturday’s prestigious and traditional Bruno Browne Cup. That match is carded for a 4 pm start at the Queen’s Park Oval, Tragarete Road, and will follow the Raffie Hosein Cup, which starts at 2.30 pm and features both Caribs and Northern’s second teams.