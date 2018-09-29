‘Professor’ still warded in ICU

Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore.

WHILE many people have showed up at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of San Fernando General Hospital to visit panman Ken “Professor” Philmore, 58, yesterday no one was allowed at his bedside. Doctors at the ICU say while Philmore is showing signs of improvement, it will be some time before he is allowed visitors.

His wife Sophia Philmore has asked friends and relatives to continue praying for her husband’s recovery. “There is nothing we can do for him except pray at this point,” an emotional Sophia said. On Monday Philmore was involved in a road accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway when his Toyota Hilux flipped. He was thrown out and ended up in the road. He had severe chest injuries and has since had extensive surgery at hospital. St Margaret’s police are investigating.