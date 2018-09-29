Oh wonderful chocolate

TODAY is World Cocoa and Chocolate Day, one that we should be aware of and proud. For the past ten years or more, independent private enterprise the people of TT have been selflessly revamping our cocoa industry.

We have many estates on our tiny islands, from Brasso Seco, Sangre Grande to San Antonio, Rancho Quemado and Tobago which have been producing world-class cocoa beans for years. It is our Trinitario beans that are purchased by some of the leading chocolate houses in Europe to produce some of the world’s most exquisite chocolate. The Gran Couva and Tortuga area possess some of the richest soils, nicknamed “black gold,” which are perfect for high-quality cocoa production.

These cocoa farms then turn their beans over to local chocolate makers, who in turn produce world-class cocoa and chocolates. Names such as Montserrat Cocoa Co-Op, Brasso Seco Chocolate, Omarbeans, Cocobel, Gran Couva, Ortinola, Trinidad Fine Chocolates, Gina’s and Tobago Estate, to mention a few, no longer bring quizzical expressions but appreciation and pride.

TT’s chocolate makers are packaging cocoa powder, chocolate bars, cocoa nibs, cocoa butter, soaps, lotions and body scrubs that can compete on the world stage in all departments from packaging to product.

So let us put our hands together for them and when next you have a choice of local or imported chocolate – buy local. Your senses will be in for a treat. Try any of the following recipes with the local dark chocolate or cocoa powder.

Cocoa Spiced Rub

⅓ cup unsweetened local cocoa powder

½ cup brown sugar

3 tbs chili powder

2 tbs salt

2 tbs onion flakes

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs dried mustard

2 tsp powdered ginger

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground allspice

3 lbs chicken pieces or ribs

Mix cocoa, sugar, and spices together in a bowl. Rub meat generously with spice mixture, and wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature.

Heat oven to 375°. Place in a shallow roasting pan; bake until tender, about 40 minutes.

Serves 4 to 6

Nutty Mocha Slice

1 tbs espresso powder

¾ cup water

6 ozs unsalted butter

1⅓ cups brown sugar

⅓ cup cocoa powder

3 eggs separated

2 cups flour

1 cup finely chopped walnuts

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups whipped cream

Preheat oven to 350F

Line, grease and flour two 8-inch cake pans.

Combine coffee with hot water, stir and cool.

With electric mixer cream butter with sugar until light, add cocoa powder and beat for a few minutes to incorporate.

Beat in egg yolks.

Combine flour with walnuts and baking powder.

Fold this mixture into the butter and egg mixture alternately with the coffee mixture, adding the dry ingredients in three parts and the water in two, beginning and ending with flour mixture.

Beat egg whites in a small bowl until soft peaks form, fold lightly into chocolate mixture.

Spoon batter into prepared pans and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

Turn onto a wire rack to cool.

Spoon whipped cream onto one cake, place other cake on top, dust heavily with icing sugar and serve, or slice cake and serve whipped cream on the side.

Serves 8 to 10.

(This cake will keep for two days out of the refrigerator without the whipped cream.)

Chocolate Cheesecake

Crust:

1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

½ cup finely chopped toasted hazelnuts

1/3 cup unsalted butter

Filling:

12 oz local Bittersweet chocolate 70percent

1½ lb cream cheese

1 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup thick yogurt

Glaze

4 oz bittersweet chocolate

¼ cup thick cream

Preheat oven to 350F

In a food processor process cookie crumbs, nuts and butter.

Press into the bottom of a 10-inch, spring-form pan, and set aside.

Melt chocolate in a double-boiler and set aside to cool.

In a large bowl beat cream cheese until smooth and light, add sugar.

Add melted chocolate and eggs one at a time.

Spoon mixture into prepared pan and bake for 50 to 55 minutes.

Remove from pan and cool.

Chill until cold.

Make the glaze by combining melted chocolate with cream.

Spread over top of cake and allow to set.

Serves 10-12

Wendy’s Cooking Classes:

Pastelle Making Workshop

October 6, 9am-12pm.

To register: 357-0927