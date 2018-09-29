Mayor urges citizens: Seize opportunities Petrotrin refinery closure presents

Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello

While the closure of the Petrotrin refinery will undoubtedly result in some economic fallout, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello told citizens there exists ample opportunities on the horizon for them to rebound.

Regrello addressed the closure of the refinery from a San Fernando perspective and its implication on the future of the City at Wednesday’s statutory meeting. “Our City has had the privilege to be at the forefront of our development throughout our history, thanks to the preparedness, ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of our people. Therefore, it is in that light that the closure of Petrotrin, should be seen and the peculiar opportune time it will present.”

He advanced that the turbulent prices in the petrochemical industry and global uncertainty in this market, coupled with decreasing levels of oil extraction, led to the recommendation of the closure of the refinery.

He said while there will be some economic fallout from the closure, there is a silver lining, pointing to several mega projects on the horizon that would present opportunities for both contractors and workers. These include the Chinese government engagement to the development of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, completion of the highway to Point Fortin, the proposed dry docking facility planned for La Brea and the development of the San Fernando Waterfront project.

“Currently, work continues on the completion of the Point Fortin highway which will improve transportation between our southerly neighbours. We see the launch of a dry dock facility in La Brea to have a considerable positive impact on employment and our economy.

“Trinidad is ideally positioned to become a leader in this aspect of the marine industry. Our proximity to Latin America as well as our location to major shipping lanes places us at the forefront to maximise the potential of this industry.”

He said the San Fernando Waterfront development which will offer employment relief in the short, medium and long term, will also enhance San Fernando’s image and competitiveness to attract investors and employees to the city.

“Furthermore, this will act as a powerful tool towards the diversification of the economy of San Fernando, towards a self-reliant and self-sustaining future within the service industry.” He said enormous economic potential awaits the city.

“What now is required is the patience and wisdom to properly capitalise on these upcoming projects,” Regrello said.