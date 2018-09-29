Man charged with touching girl, 11

A Princes Town man who sexually touched an 11-year-old girl on two occasions has been arrested and charged.

The 45-year-old man is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate on Monday morning.

According to a police report, the incident occurred in Rio Claro at a house several months ago.

The girl reported the incident to her relatives. A report was made to Rio Claro Police and officials from the Child Protection Unit also intervened.

The man, police said, went into hiding but after investigations he was arrested today and charged.

Police recorded a statement from the girl which said the man touched her in her private part on two occasions in January.