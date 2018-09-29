Indian classical singer, Jameer Hosein, dies at 78

Jameer Hosein

The death of top Indian classical singer Jameer Hosein, 78, is a great blow to local culture in TT, former chutney monarch Rakesh Yankaran said today.

Hosein collapsed and died at his home in Kelly Village, Cunupia on Friday evening. His wife, Zalina, was too emotional for an interview. Relatives, however, said Hosein was a self-taught singer and musician who mastered the harmonium.

Yankaran said Hosein maintained a high standard of classical singing and kept the artform alive in TT.

“Like my father, the late great Isaac Yankaran, Hosein had this unique style of singing the Hindi and Bhojpuri songs that the local people loved,” Yankaran said. He also mentioned the names of singers who made their mark in the artform and have since died. They include his father, Isaac, and his brother, Anand, Sonny Mann, Haniff Mohammed (who sang Rajin Jheem Jhoom) and Roy Cooper.

Coordinator of Chinpire Promotions, Denise Chinpire, said Hosein was active up until his death and had performed at functions in July and August.

“Hosein has left a void in this country, one that cannot easily be filled,” Chinpire said.

Hosein’s granddaughter, Karishma Dowtal, also an accomplished singer, paid tribute to him on social media.

"That feeling of pride and joy I got every single time someone asked me if I’m your granddaughter and if I’d follow in your footsteps. The immense honour I had of being introduced on stage by you. My first performance at the Divali Nagar because of you," she said in a touching post.

Hosein's funeral took place today at his home in Cunupia, followed by his burial at Calcutta Cemetery, according to Muslim rites.