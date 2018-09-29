Guaya United clash with FC Santa Rosa today

DEFENDING champions of the TT Super League (TTSL) league competition, Guaya United will host leaders and favourites to win the championship, FC Santa Rosa, today in the opening fixture of Match Day 16.

The fixture, scheduled to kick off at 5 pm at the Guaya Recreation Ground, is one of two matches carded for today. The five remaining matches are scheduled to kick off tomorrow.

FC Santa Rosa are joint with Queen’s Park at the top of the 14-team standings with 34 points. However, the “Big Cannons” hold an advantage by virtue of a superior goal-difference of 11.

They will be eager to keep the momentum going against a Guaya team which has endured a turbulent campaign thus far.

Guaya sit fifth with 26 points, eight behind the leaders, but have lost just two of their 15 matches.

Anything but a win for FC Santa Rosa can see Queen’s Park, who host cellar-placed Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, retake the championship lead.

Today’s second fixture will see Club Sando (11th) taking on the University of TT (UTT) at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road, at 6 pm.

Fixtures

Today: Club Sando vs UTT, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, 6 pm

Guaya United v FC Santa Rosa, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Tomorrow: Matura ReUnited vs Metal X Erin FC, Larry Gomes Stadium training pitch, 4 pm

Bethel United vs Cunupia FC, Montgomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Police FC vs San Fernando Giants, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm

Queen’s Park vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, St Mary’s College Ground, 4 pm

RSSR FC vs Prison Service FC, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, 4 pm