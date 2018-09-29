Fyzabad MP appeals for flood alleviation

THE rainy season has been wreaking havoc across the country, but Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe said his constituents have been suffering from flooding for more than three years. Residents of Dow Village have been particularly hard hit, he said, as well as those who traverse that area.

The situation recurred on Thursday with the heavy rain. As the Met Office put the country on alert for bad weather, Bodoe was prompted again to ask Works Minister Rohan Sinanan to initiate definitive action to alleviate flooding.

He said Sinanan visited the constituency on September 9 last year and the problems were brought to his attention, but to date no substantive measures have been taken either on the roads or drainage in the area.

“The effects of the increased levels of rainfall have been severely affecting the residents, particularly in Dow Village, for the past few weeks. The residents' homes, businesses, and vehicles have continuously been under water, as well as their livelihoods...constantly being disrupted by the failure of the minister to implement proper corrective measures,” Bodoe said in a statement.

In addition, he said the road from the Oropouche Roundabout to Dow Junction has been neglected and allowed to reach such a deplorable state that it has become a one-lane roadway in some areas. That stretch is filled with massive potholes.

“The poor roads coupled with the frequent flooding has been adding to the discomfort of the residents. I call upon the minister to take urgent action to alleviate these problems so as to bring some measure of relief to the suffering residents,” Bodoe said.