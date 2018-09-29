Flood damage at Debe Hindu School

STUDENTS of Debe Hindu School were sent home at lunchtime on Thursday because of flooding. The heavy rain on Thursday caused the Gucharon River to overflow and flood the school .

Vandana Sankar, PRO of the Parents Association, called on Works Minister Rohan Sinanan to look into this matter.

“Whenever it rains we have to start contacting parents to let them know the school compound is flooded and school will be suspended,” Sankar said.

She also said at the start of the academic year, the school remained closed for three weeks because of damage to the roof caused by the earthquake during the vacation. The roof and toilet areas have since been repaired, but the flooding problem continues.

Sankar said the Drainage Division and engineers of the Works Ministry visited the school yesterday and agreed that there is need to open up the watercourses and build catchment wells for the waters pouring into the nearby Gucharon River.

Sankar said the NAMDEVCO car park was a catchment for the natural water-courses but was backfilled and extended in recent times. She explained that the water in the surrounding areas fills up the river, which runs between the Debe Hindu School and the Parvatie Girls High School.

After the floods on Thursday, staff at the school undertook to clean up, wash the floors and replace mats and plants at the school.

Principal Usha Rampersad said the school was built 66 years ago and had undergone many repairs in recent times. The student population is 390.