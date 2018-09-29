Cocorite man shot dead near latrine

A 37-year-old Cocorite man was found dead near a latrine on Friday night. Police reports stated that around 11.30 pm, a resident at Cocorite Terrace went to use the latrine when he stumbled on the body of Niam Charran, also called Abdulla Mohammed. Charran was shot in the chest, police said. No motive was given for his killing.

This killing comes just a day after Stephen Gonzales Jr, an aspiring police officer, died at Port of Spain General Hospital after being declared brain dead. He was shot in the head by a stray bullet while learning to drive along Western Main Road, Cocorite. Gonzales, 27, was shot through the head on Wednesday morning. Driving instructor Naresh Harrilal, 50, was struck in the eye by the bullet as it exited from Gonzales’ head. The murder toll now stands at 401.