Celebrating with Philmore

Duvone Stewart, left, Ken “Professor” Philmore and pannist Dane Gulston.

AS Ken “Professor” Philmore lies on a bed in the San Fernando General Hospital recovering from his injuries, his friends and family as well as his colleagues are all praying for a speedy recovery.

Some members of his “pan family” were hit very hard with the news of his accident as they were all enjoying Philmore’s playing prowess and his company on Friday night (September 21) at BP Renegades’ panyard on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

Arranger Duvone Stewart was celebrating his 42nd birthday where Philmore was a special guest, his infectious spirit causing him to be hugging and chatting with almost everyone in the yard.

The birthday celebration was not Philmore’s last performance before the accident, he was returning home from playing at a Sunday night gig at Drayton Street, San Fernando, when it happened early on Monday morning.

Newsday sends out best wishes to Philmore for a speedy recovery and highlights the joy of his presence in and around people in the pan world as seen that Friday.