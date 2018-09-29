‘Arrested’ man weds at Trincity Mall

Shoppers witness the wedding of Andre Johnson and his bride Ousha Boodan at Trinicity Mall this morning where he had proposed to her in a staged arrest in April. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

JENSEN LA VENDE

FIVE months after he was "arrested" for love in an elaborate wedding proposal which went viral, Andre Johnson and his bride Ousha Boodan are today tying the knot, at the place he staged his detention at Trincity Mall.

In April, Johnson, who said he studied ways to propose to his girlfriend from watching YouTube videos, created an elaborate stunt of him being arrested by officers only to end up capturing a yes from Boodan.

The three minute and 45 seconds video was shared on Facebook at least 13,000 times in April and garnered numerous comments. The scene took place at the food court of the mall where Johnson was approached by two officers who pretended they were called there by someone who accused Johnson of an offence.

Johnson, a one-time Best Village participant, who works at the Ministry of National Security, used his acting skills and "resisted" the arrest even encouraging those around to record what was taking place. All the while, his girlfriend appeared to be apprehensive about what was taking place.

She later told CNC3 she thought the officers were framing Johnson and never kept his eyes off him. Police eventually pulled out a Caribbean Jeweller's wedding box, which was encased in foil paper nearly reminiscent of marijuana. Johnson insisted it was Boodan's and after unwrapping it and going down on one knee, he asked her to marry him. A collective "aww" was heard from onlookers, all armed with cellphones, as he went down on his knee.

The duo are set to get married today at the mall.

Newsday wishes the couple a long, healthy, fun-filled marriage.