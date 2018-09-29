A series of scandalous untruths Potts wins defamation claim against i95.5FM and Baptiste:

Box Potts

BOXING promoter Boxu Potts has won his defamation claim for compensation against local radio station I95.5 FM and its talk-show host and sports commentator Andre E Baptiste in a series of broadcasts between 2012 and 2014.

Presiding over Potts’ defamation claim for compensation was Justice Margaret Mohammed, who yesterday ordered compensation for Potts. He is to receive $550,000, as well as $75,250 in legal costs.

Potts had complained of statements made on live radio on Baptiste’s programme, on September 6, 2012; March 2, 2013; and February 15, 2014.

He complained that as a result of the broadcasts, he suffered significant financial loss and damage to his reputation. His claim for compensation was $1.8 million, and he also alleged that the broadcasts negatively affected his name and reputation, his family and his marketability, especially in the field of boxing, the area of his expertise. He also claimed he was removed from his post as special adviser to the Boxing Board of Control as a result of the defamatory broadcasts.

The judge found the statements against Potts were false and nothing more than a series of scandalous untruths calculated to tarnish his character and reputation. She also said the first objective of journalism was the truth, and a journalist’s primary objective was to put the truth above self-interest. She held that Potts’ personal and professional reputation in the sport was unfairly maligned and tarnished.

In a statement yesterday, Potts’ lawyers Egon Embrack and Alexei McKell, of Noel House Law Chambers, said the boxing promoter and trainer “feels free of the burden which has, for several years, plagued him professionally as a result of this sordid affair and which has had a direct impact on his ability to successfully earn a living in the sport.

“Our client has been unjustly put through the rigours of an unfair and highly inflammatory campaign by several individuals involved in the sport of boxing in TT, aided and abetted by a series of talk shows and call-in programmes.”

The lawyers added, “He hopes that he can now resume his ability to promote the sport of boxing in TT which is first and foremost his passion, and that he can do so with the faith previously expressed in him by corporate TT.

They said Potts looked forward to his continued contribution to the sport free from the effects of the false and defamatory statements.