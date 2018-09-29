A movie star in the making

THE EDITOR: I await with bated breath to hear news of a Hollywood film producer discovering the acting charms of Watson Duke. His vast abilities for posing, swimming, calling news conferences and now pirogue sailing between Tobago and Trinidad should be shared with the rest of the world.

Duke, the Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly and the president (some say for life) of the Public Services Association, is a man of many talents which are being wasted in this Third World outpost.

I refuse to believe Duke’s acting ability is confined only to comedy. This new Afro Sir Lawrence Olivier should also grace the stage. I can see him playing Othello.

Duke meanwhile has announced that he will be racing his pirogue against the Galleons Passage to demonstrate the slowness of this new government acquisition.

Why? Why not? This is TT where if you do not laugh you are likely to cry because of our alleged inability to differentiate between good and bad politics.

The insane ugliness to which we can descend in the TT political arena, just to prove a point, should have us all laughing cyah, cyah.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin