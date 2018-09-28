West Indies, South Africa clash in 2nd Women’s T20

WEST INDIES Women will try to go 2-0 up in their series against South Africa Women in the second match of the T20 International series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 7 pm, today.

The Windies Women took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados in a low scoring match, on Monday.

West Indies scored 124 runs for six wickets in 20 overs with Natasha McLean top scoring with 38 off 41 deliveries with four fours, and star batter Deandra Dottin pitched in with 22. The notable names in the West Indies top order failed to deliver as Hayley Matthews, captain Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle all fell cheaply. Matthews lost her wicket for eight, Taylor fell for nine and Campbelle for five.

West Indies were 98/6 after 17 overs at one stage, before the experienced duo of wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira and Kycia Knight scored 14 not out apiece. Bowling for South Africa, Zintle Mali snatched two for 24 in three overs and Saarah Smith grabbed 2/17 in three overs.

In reply, South Africa were reduced to 31/3 in the eighth over and never recovered as they limped to 107/7 after 20 overs to give Windies a 17-run win. Marizanne Kapp top scored for South Africa with 30 and Chloe Tyron contributed 23. Bowling for West Indies, spinners Taylor and Afy Fletcher were the chief destroyers taking 3/16 and 2/17 respectively in their four-over spells.

Both teams are using the series to gain match practice ahead of the 2018 International Cricket Council Women’s World T20, which will be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.