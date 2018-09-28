Weather conditions improve, moved from yellow to green level

A young woman wearing a pair of boots walks along the flooded South Quay, Port of Spain, following heavy mid day rain. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

HEAVY rains caused flooding in several parts of the country and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has called on people to “get ready and stay ready” by taking steps to preserve life and property.

“If there are signs that flooding is about to occur near your property, move important items to a higher floor if possible. After heavy rainfall, stay inside until water levels have subsided,” the ODPM said in a release.

The ODPM urged people not to walk, play or drive through floodwaters of unknown depth and current. People should also be cautious when walking or driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas.

Today the Meteorological Service (Met Office) issued an adverse weather alert from 11.30 am to 8 pm, saying the country is at the yellow level. This colour code represents moderate risks and people must monitor conditions and official weather updates.

The Met Office said there are isolated thunderstorms occurring mainly across the northwestern and southwestern areas of Trinidad. Under these conditions, it is likely that street/flash flooding, gusty winds and landslides in areas so prone will occur.

“There is a 60 per cent chance that conditions will worsen across other areas of Trinidad with a lower chance of this occurring in Tobago, during the course of the afternoon.”

Conditions are expected to improve by nightfall and the hazardous seas alert remained in effect for the northern and eastern coasts of TT, the release said.

But by 4 pm, the Met Office cancelled the adverse weather alert and lowered the level to green, as of 3.29 pm. This means no immediate action is required. Conditions have settled over TT, the release said.

“However, it will take some time for flooding to subside in areas that were adversely affected. Additionally, persons should keep in mind that additional rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely over the weekend.”

It advises that people, especially those in low-lying areas or landslip-prone areas, remain vigilant and continue to monitor weather conditions and watercourses.

“The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government field officers are currently conducting damage assessments in communities impacted by today’s adverse weather,” the Met Office said.