Tears at Cpl Hamilton’s funeral

A Woman Police Constable carries Margaret Garcia, the mother of Cpl Ian Hamilton for his funeral at the St Mary's Anglican Church in Tacarigua yesterday. Photo Shane Superville

SCREAMS reverberated through the St Mary's Anglican church in Tacarigua this morning during an emotional send-off for policeman Cpl Ian Hamilton, as throngs of mourners filled the aisles to pay final respects to a man many affectionately called, the "Trumpet Man".

Speaking after her son's funeral, Margaret Garcia recalled her most recent interaction with him and said that throughout his visits to her Cunupia home, she never had cause to believe he would take his own life. She said he will always be remembered as a musical genius, police officer and devoted father, who gave everything to entertaining the people around him.

"Ian was a quiet young man but I don't know what caused him to do this to himself. I only heard bits and pieces of the trouble he was going through but I never imagined this is what he would do. He loved music. He was a nice boy, quiet and peaceful. He enjoyed baking cakes and was respectful to everybody.

"I don't know what happened to push him over the edge like this, but when I got the news on Sunday I started to scream. My last son brought the message to me and up to now I can't eat. He will always be my son and he always treated me like a queen."

During Hamilton's burial, several of his colleagues from the police band sobbed loudly as his casket was lowered into the grave.