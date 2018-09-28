Schoolgirl, 15, in secret Muslim marriage

A 15-year-old Princes Town schoolgirl who secretly married a 46-year-old man in a Muslim ceremony known as Nikah is now on suicide watch. Her husband was detained by Child Protection police on Thursday and is facing charges of sexual penetration.

The suspect was detained by Child Protection police on Thursday but complained of chest pains and was treated at the Sangre Grande police under police guard.

After his arrest the teenage bride threatened to drink poison and is now under the care of a psychiatrist.

Nikah is a temporary marriage, with the removal of some conditions, such as living together, permitted by Sunni Muslims.

The girl went to her sister’s home in Sangre Grande to spend a few days earlier this year where she met the man. After some sexual grooming by the man the two decided to get married, without the consent of the girl’s mother. The illegal marriage reportedly took place in early June and was consummated.

However, on June 15 the bride’s mother found out and took her daughter to the Child Protection Unit in the Eastern Division. She made a formal report to the police and the girl was examined and found to be sexually active.

Police began looking for the man, who reportedly went into hiding. However, on Thursday he was arrested near his home and taken into custody.

The girl reportedly became depressed after being separated from him and began threatening suicide. Child Protection police became involved and brought in a psychiatrist.

When the teenager found out on Thursday that the man was in custody she again threatened suicide and is now being closely monitored.

Investigators said the marriage was illegal and the man could be charged with several offences. They described the case as unique and saidthey were doing the necessary research to bring several charges against the suspect.

Yesterday WPC Scott of the Child Protection Unit said she was liaising with police legal officers to guide her in laying charges when the suspect is released from hospital.

In January Parliament amended the Marriage Act, Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Orisha Marriage Act and Matrimonial Proceedings and Property Act. Under the law the mimimum age for marriage is now 18.